Bayern Munich has sacked coach, Carlo Ancelotti.

Following Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain, the club’s board has decided to dismiss the Italian, who replaced Pep Guardiola at the start of last season.

Assistant boss Willy Sagnol will take temporary charge.

“The performance of our team since the start of the season did not meet the expectations we put to them,” said Bayern’s chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.