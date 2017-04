Efe, Bisola and TBOSS, the last three Housemates in the just concluded Big Brother Naija show have been given a plot of land each by the Chairman of Big Church Group, Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of Nollywood star, Tonto Dike.

In reaction to the gift, Efe said “Can this be real? I’m truly blown away by this show of love and kindness.

“We are so grateful. Thank you so much sir. Who I be to get land for Abuja?”