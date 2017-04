Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Bassey has landed himself his first movie role since leaving the house.

He revealed the great news via Instagram after he shared series of photos from the set of the new movie he’s starring in. The movie also stars actress, Ini Edo.

Giving more insight on the production, actor Eme D. Ufot revealed that this production comes from the stables of the Royal Arts Academy, and it is being directed by Sobe Charles Umeh.

See photos below: