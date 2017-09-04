Bell Scores Shutout Win In Toledo

Toledo’s lightweight Albert Bell was in complete control Saturday night as he did pretty much as he pleased in winning a six round decision (60-53 x 3) over South Bend’s Tyrome Jones at the Seagate Convention Center to improve his record to (8-0, 2 KO’s). Jones (4-2, 1 KO) fought most of the fight with his gloves held high and tight against his head.

One would think that this may have frustrated Bell but not so as he stated afterword “he made it easy for me, allowed me to pop shot him at will.”

That he did. Jabs, combinations to head and body, were all on display by Bell. Many of Bell’s shots however were of the arm punch variety as he probed for openings to land some clean shots. He may have benefited by sitting down on his punches more and throwing some power shots. Bell was able to land a crisp blow in the last round that floored Jones for the knockdown. Jones appeared a little dazed upon arising but before Albert could follow up the bell ending the fight sounded. Bell was pleased with his nights work stating as he left the ring, “I had a great performance before a sold out crowd in my hometown!”