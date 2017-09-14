Benue State University Post UTME Screening Form – 2017/18

This is to inform the general public that the post UTME screening exercise of Benue State University, Makurdi (BSUM) for the 2017/2018 session will take place as indicated below.

Registration begins from Tuesday, 12th September, 2017 to Thursday, 21st September, 2017.

CANDIDATES ELIGIBLE FOR BSUM POST UTME.

Candidates who scored 180 points and above in the UTME are eligible to participate in the Post UTME exercise of the University.

HOW TO APPLY FOR BSUM ADMISSION SCREENING EXERCISE.

Candidates shall be required to pay a non-refundable Post UTME registration fee of two thousand, five hundred naira (N2,500.00) only. After which they should proceed to do the following:

– Visit www.bsum.edu.ng

– Click on E-Payment to open the E-Payment page

– Select Programme, Payment category as “POST UTME APPLICATION”

– Type in the UTME Registration number,

– Select Session as “2017/2018”

– Select “Session” under semester field

– Click on “Generate payment reference” button to generate reference number

– Click on “click to proceed” link at the bottom of the page to access three (3) payment options as follows:

(I) For On-line payments using Mastercard, VISA and Verve Cards;

Click on the “Pay Online” button, you will be taken to Interswitch Payment Page. From the drop down below the page, select you card type and enter the requested information to make Payment. Once your payment is completed successfully, a receipt will be issued and you can continue with your application.

(II) For cash payments at Bank; Visit any of the following Bank Branches nation- wide to make payment.

• Fidelity Bank Plc.

• Zenith Bank Plc.

• ECO Bank Plc.

• Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.

• Sterling Bank Plc.

• Diamond Bank Plc.

• First Bank of Nigeria Plc.

• United Bank for Africa Plc.

• Unity Bank Plc.

• Union Bank of Nigeria Plc.

• Skye Bank Plc.

Before proceeding to the bank, print your Payment Reference Number slip from the E-Payment Platform and take it to the bank. On receipt of cash from you, the Bank using “College Pay” will process your transaction and generate Payment Receipt for you.

(III) For payment at ATM terminals, Visit any ATM terminal with your ATM card and do the following:

• Select Quickteller from the ATM menu.

• select pay bills

• Fill in the Payment reference Number generated from the E-Payment platform when you are requested to enter the Customer ID

• Fill in 04255101 when you are requested to enter the Payment Code

• Enter your GSM Number and complete the transaction.

After successfully completing the payment, return to the portal to login and print out your Payment Receipt.

(IV) For payment using Quickteller from the Internet

Visit the Quickteller website www.quickteller.com/bsum while applicants for courses in the College of Health Sciences should visit www.quickteller.com/chsbsu to complete their transaction.

● Enter your Registration number

● Enter your email and mobile number and click “continue”

● Follow the instructions on the screen to complete your payment

● Print out the payment confirmation slip

● Return to the portal and print out a payment receipt.

Note: This payment option attracts additional N100.00

B: Registration

After payment, candidates are expected to revisit the University website www.bsum.edu.ng and now select “Post UTME/DE” under “Applications” on the “Portal” section left of the University website. Once on the page, candidates are to follow the steps below to complete their registration:

i. Enter your UTME Registration number and click “Verify” button to log in. Register and upload credentials online for the Post-UTME exercise.

ii. Click on “My Bio Data” link to complete your Biodata.

iii. Click on “Upload Documents” link to upload the following documents:

a. WAEC/NECO/NABTEB Certificates or statement of results (not online slips).

b. Birth Certificate/Declaration of age.

c. Marriage certificate/affidavits.

d. Certificate of State Origin.

e. JAMB Result slip.

iv. Click on “Acknowledgement Slip” link to print and submit to Faculty Officer of your faculty for signing and documentation.

v. Candidates are expected to present the Acknowledgement Slip on day of Post UTME.

BSUM POST UTME SCREENING EXERCISE DETAILS.

All candidates who applied for Law but scored between 180 and 199 are to take their PUTME in Faculty of Arts, while candidates who applied for Medicine and Surgery but scored between 180 and 199 are to take their PUTME along with Anatomy, Physiology and Faculty of Science.

The date for the Post UTME exercise shall be communicated to candidates after registration.