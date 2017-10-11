Benue Workers End Two-week Strike Action

Benue State workers have suspended their two-week-old strike embarked upon to protest the failure of the government to pay their salaries.

The labour unions, in a communiqué read on Tuesday night in Makurdi by its National Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Peter Ozo-Eson, directed workers in the state to resume work on Wednesday (today).

The communiqué jointly signed by the state Chairman of the NLC, Godwin Anya; his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Ordue Tertenger, said: “The strike will be suspended on Wednesday, October 11, 2017; government undertakes to source for funds and pay two months arrears between Thursday, October 12 and Friday, October 13, 2017.”

It added that the state government promised “to exercise fiscal discipline, control its overheads, mop up all areas of leakages as well as increase its Internally Generated Revenue to be able to ensure regular patent of monthly salaries.

“Both parties shall continue to dialogue on all issues or matter affecting the welfare of workers and pensioners in the state.”