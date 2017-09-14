Biafra: Army Agrees To Withdraw Soldiers From Aba And Umuahia

Abia state Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, said he has reached an agreement with the Nigerian Army, for troops to be withdrawn from Aba and Umuahia.

He made the announcement of the planned withdrawal during a press conference on Thursday.

This was confirmed by his Personal Assistant, Sam Hart, on Twitter on Thursday.

Hart, who also tweeted images from the press conference, stated that the troops will begin to leave on Friday, September 15.

He wrote: “Pess Conference by Gov Okezie Ikpeazu announcing agreement with the Army to withdraw troops from Umuahia and Aba from tomorrow 15/09/2017.

Troops had been deployed to the state for a military exercise tagged Operation Python Dance II.

The military action had escalated tensions in the state and resulted in clashes between members of the secessionist group and soldiers.

The governor, in his address, warned members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to desist from perpetrating violence, spreading falsehood and also to abstain from carrying out street protests.

Ikpeazu said he will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to “discuss possible ways” to draw back on the Operation Python Dance II exercise.