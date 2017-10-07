Biafra: Fani-kayode Reacts To Ooni Of Ife’s Remarks On IPOB’s Proscription

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has hailed the Ooni of Ife’s stance, that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is not a terrorist organization.

In a tweet on Saturday, Fani-Kayode said he was “proud” of Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

“One of the most reverred traditional rulers in Yorubaland told the FG that IPOB is NOT a terrorist organisation. COURAGE! Proud of him,” he wrote.

Oba Ogunwusi has disapproved of the declaration made by South East Governors that IPOB are terrorists.

The Monarch says members of the group should not be seen as terrorists because they are only seeking justice and equity.

He made the remark on Friday, when he paid a courtesy visit to Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.