Biafra: I Am Not promoting IPOB – Fayose

Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, has again denied accusation of sponsoring activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
Fayose, who stated that he is not working for the division of Nigeria, warned President Muhammadu Buhari to stop using force against the agitators.
He advised the APC governmentnt to dialogue with the group so as to reach a workable resolution.
Fayose said these in series of tweets via his Twitter handle @GovAyoFayose on Sunday.
He wrote: “I’m not for division of Nigeria. But FG should engage in more of dialogue with agitating groups; use carrot & stick approach instead of guns.
”In every family, there are both the good & bad people. Agitation is normal in every society. But the way to go about it is to tread cautiously
“@MBuhari should know that this is not 1984 when the President ruled as a military dictator.
“Using brute force is not democratic. Running a democracy should not be by propaganda. Democracy is not autocracy.
”What this government needs to do is to restructure and this matter should not be handled by the APC. It should not be a party affair.
”Having said that, I am not promoting IPOB, but Buhari should lead Nigeria with equity and justice.
”Let the use of brute force becomes the last option in matters of agitation. Battles can be won without the use of force.”