Biafra: IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Are Terrorists – Presidency To EU, US

The Presidency has insisted that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu remains a terrorist organization despite the United States, and European Union, UN, holding a contrary view.

Following the proscription of the pro-Biafra group by the Nigerian Government recently, the US, had declared that the group is not a terrorists organization.

Reacting to the stance by the foreign nations, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecution, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, said the recognition of IPOB as a terrorist group by foreign nation is inconsequential.

In a statement he issued, yesterday Obono-Obla, insisted that the activities of the pro-Biafra group qualified it as a terrorist group as defined by the provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2013.

Obono-Obla said IPOB terrorized, harassed or intimidated, “those who do not subscribe it to its separatists ideology and ethnic bigotry before its proscription,” .

The Presidential aide noted that the designation of IPOB as a terrorist group was Nigeria’s domestic affair, which foreign nations should not meddle in.