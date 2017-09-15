Biafra: Normalcy Restored In Abia – Police

The Nigerian Police authority has said normalcy has returned to parts of Abia state where clashes between security agencies and some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra were reported.

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, said this on Thursday night during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, which was anchored by Seun Okinbaloye and monitored by DAILY POST.

According to him, the increased tension in Abia during the early hours of yesterday following a mob attack on a police station at Ariaria International Market in Aba had subsided..

Moshood who said no life was lost in the incident explained that an investigation had been opened to get to the root of the attack.

He assured the indigenes of the South East and Nigerians resident there that the police would continue to protect them and the necessary deployment of personnel has been done for that purpose.

“Normalcy has been restored in the state and people are going about their business without hindrance except in Aba where we are enforcing a dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

“We have increased our deployment to Abia State and equally all the South-East and South-South states to ensure that Nigerians are allowed to go about their business without any hindrance and without any fear or apprehension.