Biafra: OurMumuDonDo Movement Speaks On Invasion Of Nnamdi Kanu’s House

The good people of Abia State deserve better than the undue panic under which they have been placed

The OurMumuDonDo Movement, convened by Charly boy, otherwise known as ‘’the area father’’ has condemned the detachment of soldiers to the home of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement released by the OurMumuDonDo team, it has said the federal government should be more concerned on safeguarding lives and properties instead of destroying it.

The statement was signed by Charles Oputa, Convener OurMumuDonDo Movement, Adeyanju Deji, Convener, Concerned Nigerians, and Adebayo Raphael, Publicity Secretary OurMumuDonDo Movement.

The movement also said the people of Abia State deserved better than the undue panic in the city.

‘’The good people of Abia State deserve better than the undue panic under which they have been placed since the invasion which has completely restricted them from going about their daily activities freely like they used to,’’‎ he said.

Reacting to the destruction of laptops and other valuables at the NUJ Aba Road, it said ”as much as we are aware that the Federal Government is concerned about curbing divisive messages and inordinate agitations within the country.”

The movement however urged the Federal Government to be committed in dousing tension and promoting peace and unity rather than steam up flames of enmity in the country, saying it should be more concerned on safeguarding the lives and properties of all Nigerians in any part of the country.

‘’It is also important to note that though recanted, the October 1ultimatum issued by some misguided northern youths to the Igbos in the north remains weighty in the minds of many and the atmosphere is hypersensitive to any mishap that could foment such interethnic melee.

‘’Finally, we appeal to the Federal Government to be more circumspect and solution-focused in handling sensitive matters as secessionist agitations within the country,’’ it added.