Biafra: Pastor Amuchie Reveals What Nnamdi Kanu Needs To Do To Achieve His Aim

The General Coordinator of the Igbo Intercessory Prayer Ministry, Chris Amuchie, has said he believes that the only way Igbos can be liberated from all their challenges in Nigeria is through spiritual violence.

Amuchie, who is a US-based pastor, agreed that the South-Easterners are marginalised in the country but called on Igbos to stop all the vices prevalent in the region and turn to God.

He also advised leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to wage a spiritual warfare rather than physical warfare to be able to achieve his aim in the country.

The cleric told DAILY SUN: “We have seen a lot of things happening in Igbo land; things are not moving the way it should be. The Igbo are not competing favourably with other tribes and other ethnic extractions.

“Then there is the issue of not co-operating with one another. The Igbo have this kind of tendency to be on their own. So, we see that these things don’t work well for the growth of Igbo land for its development. Even in the religious, economic and political circles, the Igbo are so divisive with themselves; that is why we see all these things and believe that these things have a spiritual undertone.