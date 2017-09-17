Biafra: Presidency Responds To Obasanjo’s Call On Buhari To Meet With Nnamdi Kanu

It is an opinion that he has proffered and when you proffer an opinion, it is not a law or a rule

The Nigerian presidency has replied former president Olusegun Obasanjo over his call on President Buhari to meet with the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, the president’s special adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina had this to say about Obasanjo’s advice;

“It is an opinion that he has proffered and when you proffer an opinion, it is not a law or a rule”, he said.

“It is now left for the person who was given the advice to consider it.”

It will be recalled that Nnamdi Kanu has not been seen or heard from ever since the Nigerian military stormed his residence in Afara-Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia state.

Findings by PoliticsNGR suggest that Kanu might still be in Abia state but in hiding.