Biafra: The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me – Ejiofor

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who is the lead counsel of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has disclosed his last conversation with Nnamdi Kanu.

Ejiofor also lamented that he has not been able to reach Kanu since the military stormed his Afara-Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia State home.

The lawyer, in a chat wit Sun, recalled that he got a call from Kanu on 14th September that army personnel were shooting sporadically around his house.

“I quickly issued a statement which was widely published on the social media alerting the world of what was going on; that my client was under siege as the military was shooting for over 40 minutes trying to gain access into the house.

“He called me again that they were at the gate shooting to gain access, I asked him to remain inside, while I continued to let the world know. That was our last communication and I never heard from him again after the attack. And the rest is now story.”