Biafra: UK Demands Nnamdi Kanu From FG

The United Kingdom has asked the ​Nigerian ​government to ​comment on the whereabouts of ​ Nnamdi Kanu ​,​ leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, ​IPOB.

The Press Officer, UK high commission in Nigeria, Joe Abuku, ​disclosed that Britain already made ​an official ​ inquiry ​about Nnamdi Kanu.

“We are seeking urgent clarification from the Nigerian authorities about the status and whereabouts of Mr. Kanu, a British-Nigerian man, who has been reported missing since September 14,” Abuku ​told Punch.

“A decision to proscribe an organisation must be based on a belief that it is concerned in terrorism as defined in the Terrorism Act 2000, and it must be proportionate,” he said.