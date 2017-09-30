Biafra: UK Demands Nnamdi Kanu From FG

The United Kingdom has asked the Nigerian government to comment on the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu , leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.
The Press Officer, UK high commission in Nigeria, Joe Abuku, disclosed that Britain already made an official inquiry about Nnamdi Kanu.
“We are seeking urgent clarification from the Nigerian authorities about the status and whereabouts of Mr. Kanu, a British-Nigerian man, who has been reported missing since September 14,” Abuku told Punch.
“A decision to proscribe an organisation must be based on a belief that it is concerned in terrorism as defined in the Terrorism Act 2000, and it must be proportionate,” he said.