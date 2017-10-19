Billionaire Kidnapper: Evans Fails To Secure Adjournment Of Trial

Efforts by counsel to Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike also known as Evans , Olukoya Ogungbeje to seek an adjournment of his client’s matter at the Lagos High Court was on Thursday frustrated by the state government.

Ogungbeje filed for an adjournment after the Lagos State Government filed for an amended charge.

Counsel to the once notorious kidnap kingpin prayed the justice Hakeem Oshodi-led court to grant the adjournment to allow him study the amended charges with his client.

Ogungbeje said, “My Lord on behalf of the first and second defendants, the amended charge was served on us this morning.

“We had earlier filed an application on behalf of the first defendant and the prosecution just served us their counter affidavit this morning in court.

“If my lord would oblige us a date to confer with the first and second defendant about the amended charge.

Responding to Ogungbeje’s prayer, the lead prosecutor, Titi Shita-Bey, opposed the application.

She said, “We’re opposing their application for adjournment, we pray that this court allow the charge to be read to the defendants and they should take their plea.

“Section 155(1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law does not allow any formal application to amend charges, all the court need to do is to take fresh plea from the defendants.

“The application for adjournment was calculated to delay this matter by the defense counsels; the particulars of the offence did not change just the count two which the law under which was stated was changed and the punishment.”

After listening to the arguments, Justice Oshodi, ordered Ogungbeje to confer with his clients in the court so that Evans and the other defendants could take their plea.

Dissatisfied by the ruling of the judge, Ogungbeje said, “The atmosphere and the environment is not conducive to confer with my client.

“The prosecution should be diligent enough to have served us the amended charge before today.

Justice Oshodi stood the matter down for 45 minutes to allow Ogungbeje confer with his clients.

