Boko Haram Operatives Ambushed In A Clearance Operation

A Clearance Operation and Ambush have been carried out by the Nigerian Army against Boko Haram Insurgents in the North Eastern region of Nigeria.

Troops of 192 Battalion, 26 Task Force Brigade, deployed for Operation LAFIYA DOLE, yesterday Tuesday morning, carried out clearance operation of suspected Boko Haram terrorists’ hideouts at Dissa and Patawe general area, Borno State.

In a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, stated that during the operation, the troops neutralized 6 Boko Haram terrorists and wounded several others.

He said also that the troops recovered an AK-47 Rifle, 1 AK-47 Magazine loaded with 9 rounds of ammunition, 22 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 3 Bicycles and 3 Bags of Groundnut. The team also recovered the sum of Twenty Nine Thousand and Forty Naira (N29,040.00) on the body of one of the terrorists.

In addition to the above event and development, troops of 82 Division Task Force Battalion attached to 26 Task Force Brigade intercepted and ambushed a Boko Haram terrorist logistics supplier at a crossing point around Daushe village today. The team recovered a Bag of Sorghum, Basketful of provisions and other sundry items. The troops also rescued 36 old woman with gunshot wounds.