Boko Haram Slaughters Chief Imam, Four Others In Borno

The Chef Imam of Kurmiri Village in Titiwa ward of Magumeri local government area of Borno State was on Sunday night killed alongside four others, when suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram sect, attacked the village.

Kurmiri village of Titiwa Ward, is about 15 kilometres away from Magumeri Local Government headquarters of Borno state.

Reports reaching us on Monday, said the Chief Imam, Ustaz Goni Bukar Tabare is the elder brother to a popular politician in Magumeri, Mallam Goni Kundube.

Magumeri had witnessed series of deadly attacks in recent past including the ambush, killing and abduction of NNPC oil exploration workers, contracted staff of University of Maiduguri and members of Civilian JTF in Bornoyesu village in July this year.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers came into the village armed with Ak47 rifles, knives and machetes, but decided to execute their mission on their victims using machetes, because using guns will alert many residents to repel the attacks, even though, sources said, one of the attackers was arrested.