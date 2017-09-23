BREAKING: Enugu APC Endorses Buhari For 2nd Term

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Enugu State chapter, has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office.

The party made the declaration on Saturday, where it also called for the immediate resignation of Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama.

This was announced by the Enugu State chairman of APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye at a press briefing.

He urged other presidential aspirants on the platform of the party not to be deceived by certain groups in the State who were scheming to drain their pockets.

‎Nwoye described President Buhari as a great reformer, who had shown total commitment towards Nigeria’s development.