Harry Redknapp, ex-West Ham, Tottenham and QPR boss, has been named the new manager of Birmingham City after Gianfranco Zola resigned following a recent defeat to Burton.

Redknapp, 70, took charge of Jordan for two World Cup qualifiers last year, and also worked as an advisor to Derby County last season.

His current team, Birmingham, is 20th in the Championship, three points above the relegation zone and face rivals Aston Villa on Saturday.