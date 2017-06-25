Breaking: House On The Rock Abuja Is On Fire

The House of Rock church Abuja is reportedly on fire. The church which was founded by Pastor Paul Adefarasin reportedly caught fire in the afternoon of Sunday June 25.

Report gathered shows that officials of Nigerian fire service arrived the scene with several truck and are currently battling to put off the fire which continues despite heavy rainfall.

Video From The Scene

The video was shared by Abayomi Shogunle‏, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) on his twitter account @YomiShogunle where he wrote

House on the Rock Church, Abuja on fire 🔥. 7 fire trucks 🚒 at the scene.

Caution needed if you are driving towards Airport, cause unknown.