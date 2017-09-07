BREAKING: PDP Publicity Secretary Resigns

Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resigned his appointment as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

His resignation it was gathered, is not unconnected with his desire to contest the Ekiti State Governorship election and his rejection of the unilateral adoption of Prof Olusola Eleka, the Ekiti State Deputy Governor as the purported candidate of the PDP for the 2018 Governorship contest by the state Governor, Ayodele Fayose