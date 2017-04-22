British Airways Gives Abuja Runaway Thumbs Up

The British Airways has commended the Nigerian government on the timely completion of the repairs on the Abuja airport runway.

Mr Kola Olayinka, the airline’s Regional Commercial Manager for West Africa, lauded the government in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Olayinka said that the airline had commenced flights to and from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, after the Airport’s timely runway repairs and re-opening.

He said that aviation services actually resumed a day earlier at the Abuja Airport, rather than on the April 19 date scheduled for the completion of repairs on the runway.

According to him, British Airways is very pleased that the international airport has reopened.

“British Airways BA83, scheduled to depart Terminal 5 at Heathrow, London on April 19, arrived at Abuja at 4:48 a.m. on April 20, as the first BA flight, following the re-opening.

“British Airways BA82 scheduled to depart Abuja Airport to London, left by 7:05 a.m., also on the same day.

“British Airways will like to applaud the Minister of State (Aviation), Sen. Hadi Sirika, and his team, for the brilliant job done on the Abuja runway,’’ he said.