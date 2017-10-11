Buhari Fixing Wrong People In Strategic Positions – Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has noted that there are so many square pegs in round holes in the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Melaye said Buhari’s selections were synonymous to someone wearing oversized shoes, adding that there were lots of nepotism in the President’s appointments.

In an interview with Vanguard, Melaye, a chieftain of the ruling party, said, “Let me tell you, in this government, we have square pegs in round holes.

“You cannot give carpentry work to a tailor and you expect him to perform. We need to rejig the economy managers of this nation because you cannot give what you don’t have.

“Cabinet reshuffle has to do with the ministers. We have strategic positions in this country that is manned by wrong people; a coach is as good as members of his team.

“The President cannot be minister of petroleum, Minister of Internal Affairs but if he has good aides, the economy will move because these people will be working within their terrain.

“If a tailoring work is given to a carpenter, the output will be a beautiful nonsense.

“The president must rejig his appointments. The president should forget about politics and bring out people with vigour, better hands that will get the job done. Such people should be involved in the process irrespective of the party they belong or their tribes.