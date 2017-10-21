Buhari Greets Alex Ekwueme At 85

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with elder statesman and former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme (GCON), who turned 85 years today.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the President joined all former leaders of Nigeria, professional colleagues and friends of the Ekwueme family in celebrating the octogenarian.

The President extolled Ekwueme’s love for knowledge and search for wisdom from an early age, which led him into obtaining degrees in various fields of study, including a doctorate in Architecture, and becoming one of the first Nigerians to gain the Fulbright Scholarship to study in the United States.

President Buhari commended the former Vice President’s entrepreneurial spirit in setting up the first indigenous architectural firm in Nigeria, spreading its tentacles to more than 16 cities until he accepted the national call to serve his fatherland in 1979 after a long commitment in building his community.

The President recalled that as one of the founders of Nigeria’s democracy, the President affirmed that Ekwueme played a major role in mobilising the group of 34 eminent Nigerians in the 1990s, who against all odds opposed military dictatorship in the country and found a liberal and inclusive leadership structure.

President Buhari recalled his many encounters with the former Vice President over the years and his loving kindness, peaceful nature and deep commitment to seeing Nigeria become one of the greatest countries on earth.

He prayed the almighty God to grant Ekwueme good health, longer life and more opportunities to share with humanity his fountain of wisdom.