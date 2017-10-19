Buhari Has Brought Death On Nigerians – Omokri

Reno Omokri, the former Special Adviser on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has declared that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has brought nothing but debt and death upon Nigerians.

Omokri said this while insisting that the Buhari administration has increased Nigeria’s debt, “to revenue ratio from 35 % in 2015 to 60%” in the last two years of his government.

In a series of tweets via his social media handle on Thursday, the United States based Pastor said, “I pity whoever will succeed President Buhari.”

The former Presidential aide also wondered how long it will take the current government to release the report of the committee constituted to investigate the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

Omokri wrote: “Over 6 months and nothing about the SGF report. How long do you think it would’ve taken to release that report if Babachir was a PDP member?

“With the unprecedented loan that has been taken by this administration in the last 2 years, I pity whoever will succeed President Buhari

“You know what you gained from GEJ’s ₦15 trillion in 5 years. Now ask yourself what you gained from the ₦15 trillion PMB spent in 2 years?

“In just 2 years, PMB has increased Nigeria’s debt to revenue ratio from 35% in 2015 to 60%. All this admin has brought is debt and death!”