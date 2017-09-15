Buhari Has Impressed Me – Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his achievements in office within the past two years.

According to him, there was need to encourage Buhari to do more for the Nigerian people.

He said this on Thursday when he appeared on CNN’s global affairs interview programme hosted by Chief International Correspondent, Christiane Amanpour.

“President Buhari has not disappointed me. Yes, he is fighting corruption, he is fighting insurgency.

“We are not there yet and it is not a one night wonder. With what he has done, we should credit him and encourage him to do more,” Obasanjo told Amanpour when asked if the state of ‎Buhari’s health and Nigeria’s economy worries him.