Buhari Is Dead; Eric Joyce Insists

Eric Stuart Joyce who is a British politician and former military officer, has again stirred another controversy over the health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ex-lawmaker had during the weekend condoled with Nigeria over the reported death of President Buhari.

Eric Joyce, who is also a former military officer, sent the condolence via his Twitter handle, @EricJoyce

The former parliamentarian has again asked Nigerians to demand the whereabouts of the number one citizen.

In a post he shared via @EricJoyce, his twitter handle, the ex-lawmaker insisted that Buhari is no longer alive.

He wrote, “Serious question for Nigerians, saying thing such as

when was the last time you saw your President?”

It is for the president to prove he is alive not his people to prove he is not.