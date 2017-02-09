Buhari Is Fine, I Spoke With Him – Saraki

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has revealed that he has spoken with President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on a medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

Saraki revealed via his Twitter account, that Buhari was in good spirits and joked about working late into the night.

“Happy to have spoken with@NGRPresident @MBuhari tonight.

He was in good spirits and joked about my working late into the night, as usual,” the Senate President tweeted.

This comes few days after the President’s aide on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, admitted that they don’t have direct access to his principal.

Adesina was speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday morning, where he revealed that they speak to those around Buhari.

He said: “I am not directly in touch with the President, but I speak with those around him in London.”

Before then, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo claimed that he had a long conversation with Buhari.

“Let me first say the President is hale and hearty. I spoke to him just this afternoon and we had a fairly long conversation, he is in good shape and very chatty,” Osinbajo said.