Buhari Is Hale And Hearty, I Spoke With Him – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that he spoke to President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, insisting that he was hale and hearty.

Buhari had on Sunday written to the Senate notifying it of the extension of his vacation in order to complete and receive the results of tests recommended by his doctors. His letter to the Senate did not state when he will be back in the country.

Speaking to State House correspondents, at the Presidential Villa, Osinbajo said he and President Buhari spoke on the 2017 budget and how far the meeting with the private sector, at the consultative forum on the Economic Recovery Growth Plan and also the protest by Nigerians had gone.

“The President is hale and hearty. I spoke to the President just this afternoon (yesterday) and we had a warm conversation. He was interested in knowing about the budget process and how far we have gone and the meeting today with the private sector and the economic recovery growth plan and I informed him about the protest march and feedback about what people are saying about the economy. He is in good shape.

“Just like he said in his letter to the National Assembly, he needs to go for a cycle of test and once he sees the test results and gets medical advice, we expect him very soon.

“I think that the health status of Mr. President is an issue that only Mr. President would discuss at the appropriate time. Again he is running test and all of that; before you will be able to determine your health status, you must be able to say this is my health status, do the test my doctors have advised me to do and will wait for the outcome of the test and know my status.”

On whether he was under pressure to resign, Osinbajo replied: “I am not under pressure to resign. I was voted for by the people of this nation, myself and Mr. President and so the people of this nation have not asked us to resign. I am absolutely not under any pressure whatsoever. The truth is that there has been no pressure from any source asking me to resign,” he added.