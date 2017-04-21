Buhari, Others Pray At Aso Rock

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, today, joined other Muslim faithful for the Juma’at service inside a mosque at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari was joined at the prayer session by the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello; Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malawi (SAN); National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; acting chairman, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

Others who joined the President at the service were his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi; and the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, among others.

Just after the session, some top personnel engaged in a long discussion at the forecourt of the President’s office before leaving.