Buhari Pleased With Budget Implementation – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari this morning received a briefing from the Minister of Budget and National Planning after which he expressed delight with implementation of the 2017 Budget.

The briefing which was in the host of Senator Udoma Udo Udoma; Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun; and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, among others.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, revealed the update.

“President Buhari, while reminding the Ministers and CBN Governor that reviving the economy was one of the major planks on which the campaign of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), was based, expressed gladness that things were looking up after two years of yeoman’s job.

“Urging them to keep at it, the President noted that the main aim of government was to bring succour to Nigerians across all walks of life”, Adesina added.