Buhari Returns To Abuja After Sallah Holiday In Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday resumed official duties at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after Sallah breakat his country home in Daura, Katsina State, the Nation gathered.

While in Daura, the President on Friday performed the Eid prayers along with thousands of Muslims

at the Daura Eid ground.

The President on Monday in Daura received associations of farmers, businessmen, youths, elders and politicians from Katsina State, where he assured them of his continuous commitment to serve the nation.