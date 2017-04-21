Buhari Solve Nigeria’s Problems – Obasanjo

Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the blame game and provide solutions to the problems confronting the country.

Speaking at the first Akintola Williams Annual Lecture, Obasanjo said, it was uncharitable for Buhari’s administration to continue to blame past governments that had served since 1999, saying that the administration needs to evolve policies that will take Nigeria out of the woods.

Obasanjo said, “The blanket adverse comments or castigation of all democratic administrations from 1999 by the present administration is uncharitable, fussy and uninstructive.

“Politics apart, I strongly believe that there is a distinction between the three previous administrations that it would be unfair to lump them all together.

“I understand President Buhari’s frustration on the state of the economy inherited by him. It was the same reason and situation that brought about the cry for change, otherwise, there would be no need for change if it was all nice and rosy.

“No administration can or should be comfortable with the excruciating pain of debilitating and crushing economy. Businesses are closing, jobs are being lost and people are suffering.

“I know that President Buhari has always expressed concern for the plight of the common people but that concern must be translated to workable and result-oriented socio-economic policy and programme that will turn the economy around at the shortest time possible.

In conclusion he said, “we cannot continue to do the same thing and expect things to change.”