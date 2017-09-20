Buhari Takes Country 20 Years Backward – Omokri

Former Special Adviser on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has opined that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is more productive than President Muhammadu Buhari.

The United States based Pastor said while Osinbajo takes the country 10 steps forward, Buhari returns to take Nigeria 20 steps backward.

The former Presidential aide made the remark in a tweet on his Twitter handle.

“A summary of the PMB govt is that, whenever @ProfOsinbajo takes us 10 steps forward, President Muhammadu Buhari returns to take us 20 steps backward!,” he wrote.

Recall that the former Presidential aide had on Tuesday said Nigerian government should have declared herdsmen as terrorists and not the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.