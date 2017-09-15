Buhari To Pass Through London After U.N. General Assembly Trip

President Muhammadu Buhari will pass through London, where he spent five months on medical leave this year, on his way home from the United Nations General Assembly, his spokesman said on Friday.

Buhari will depart for New York on Sunday, his spokesman said in an emailed statement. It will be the first time he has left Nigeria since returning on Aug. 19 from Britain, where he had received treatment for an unspecified ailment.

Spokesman Femi Adesina said Buhari would hold a lunch meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and other leaders, adding: “President Buhari will transit through London on his way back to the country.”

Buhari will be accompanied on the trip by cabinet ministers and the governors of three states.

The statement did not say whether he would have medical treatment in London, and the presidency was not immediately available for comment.