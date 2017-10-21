Buhari Urges D-8 To Prioritise Incentives For Member Countries

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged D-8 leaders to give priority to measures that would increase trade and investments among member countries.

Speaking at the ninth summit of the D-8 in Istanbul, Turkey yesterday, President Buhari said the private sector and business communities in the economic organisation must be assisted with incentives to widen economic cooperation among member states.

According to a statement issued by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President said: ‘‘As the D-8, we need to intensify our activities with a view to enhancing various measures and incentives introduced to promote trade and assist the business communities from member states to invest in our countries and widen our cooperation.

‘‘We need to work hard to establish integrated manufacturing structures and markets. I will like to reiterate the importance of increasing trade and investment among our member states,’’ he said.

President Buhari also used the occasion of his speech to reiterate Nigeria’s commitment to international trade and development, even as he affirmed the country’s readiness to host the meeting of D8 ministers of industry in Abuja from November 14 to November 17.

Highlighting the attractive business and investment opportunities in the country, the President stressed the need for prospective investors to take advantage of the Federal Government’s new policies on trade facilitation.

‘‘Nigeria is committed to, and is actively pursuing a policy of trade and investment facilitation for growth. The gains from trade are reflected in greater competitiveness, improved productivity, job creation, consumer welfare and prosperity.

‘‘Economies that grow fastest and at more sustainable rates are those that actively promote trade and attract investment. We are committed to creating an enabling environment and making Nigeria an attractive place for business and investment,’’ he said.

The President also urged D-8 member countries to support the efforts of the African Union (AU) to establish the first ever single market for trade in goods and services on the continent.

He described the AU-backed Continental Free Trade Area for Africa as a ‘’win-win for all, including member countries of the D-8.’’