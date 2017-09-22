Busiest US-Mexico Border Crossing Shuts For Days

Pedestrian, tram, and bus crossings, as well as northbound car travel from Mexico, will not be affected

California officials are warning of travel chaos over the weekend, as one of the largest land border crossings in the world closes for construction.

The San Ysidro Port of Entry – between San Diego, California and Tijuana, Mexico – will close to southbound travellers for 57 hours.

Pedestrian, tram, and bus crossings, as well as northbound car travel from Mexico, will not be affected.

The $741m (£546m) expansion project is expected to cause traffic delays until it is completed in 2019.

The closure of southbound Interstate 5 and I-805 starts on Saturday at 03:00 (08:00GMT), and remains in effect until noon on Monday.

Vehicle travellers to Mexico have been advised to detour to the Otay Mesa Land crossing, about nine miles to the west, until the crossing reopens.