Business Mogul Drags Nnmadi Kanu To Court

A business man in Anambra, Dr. Richard Ndubuaku, has sued the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal High Court in Abuja over their plan to boycott the forthcoming gubernatorial election of the state.

He is seeking for an injunction from the court to restrain Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB from boycotting the Anambra State governorship election scheduled to hold on November 18.

According to Ndubuaku if Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB are allowed to proceed with the planned election boycott, it could result into irreparable damages to him and other innocent citizen who have properties and businesses in Onitsha and other part of the state.

Justice Quadri who is to sit on the case has directed counsel to the plaintiff, Mr. Smart Iheazor to go and notify all the defendants (Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB) by serving them with copies of all the relevant court processes.