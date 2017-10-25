BVN: Dabiri-Erewa Urges CBN, AGF To Give Nigerians Abroad More Time

The request for extension of deadline was to prevent forfeiture of their savings.

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, has called for more time for Nigerians in Diaspora to obtain their Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Dabiri-Erewa also urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to put modalities and logistics in place to make it easier for Nigerians abroad to obtain it.

“I hereby appeal to CBN to look into the challenges Nigerians living abroad are facing in getting their BVN done and extend the deadline for them to get the BVN done,’’ she said.

Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja by her media aide, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said that the request for extension of deadline was to prevent forfeiture of their savings.

The presidential aide also pleaded with the commercial banks to make the procedure easier for their customers living outside the country to be able to meet up with the new deadline.

She said that the appeal became imperative in view of an interim order of forfeiture granted by a Federal High Court in Abuja on Oct. 17 over the matter.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja had ordered 19 commercial banks to show cause within 14 days why the balances in such accounts should not be forfeited.