Calabar Church Demolition – Here’s What Really Happened

It was reported that an angry mob on Friday in Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River State demolished a church over allegations linking it to the alleged killing of a one year old child for ritual purposes.

Here the full episode of what really ensued:

The grandmother of the victim, Mrs Arit Ime revealed everything.

“We were sleeping and at about 3a.m. when two men, who were fully masked, entered and started ransacking the house. They told us to lie face down or we will be shot.

“Initially, we thought they were robbers not knowing that they came for my little girl, Success, who was just one year and six months old.

“They took off with her, after which we raised the alarm. In the process, some of our neighbours made phone calls to the Police and one of them was apprehended.

“But as we speak, little Success is nowhere to be found. Part of the items we were told that was discovered included a fresh heart of a little child and we have no doubt that it is hers.”

When contacted the Police spokesman, Irene Ugbo, told newsmen that that the matter was now a murder case and that seven persons, including the General Overseer of the church had been arrested.