Cameroon Will Do Everything To Defeat Nigeria – Sebastien Siani

Following their humiliating defeat against Gernot Rohr’s men in Uyo, the KV Ostende midfielder has vowed that the wounded Lions will retaliate

Sebastien Siani has vowed to do absolutely everything in his power to ensure Cameroon defeat Nigeria in Monday’s qualifier.

The Indomitable Lions head to Stade Ahmadou-Ahidjo following their 4-0 defeat to the Super Eagles – and they hope to grind out a result despite their fading World Cup qualification hopes.

But Siani insisted that they have taken the Uyo disappointment behind them and are looking for a positive outing against Gernot Rohr’s men.