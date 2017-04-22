Cashless Nigeria Suspended : CBN

The Cashless Policy of the Central Bank Of Nigeria has been suspended indefinitely, In respect to a press released and signed by the director of Banking and payments system department of CBN, Dipo Fatokun, The Apex bank has called on banks to revert to old charges and possibly refund all charges to customers who had been debited due to the earlier publication, which was:

“CBN had earlier announced new charges on deposit and withdrawals above a threshold of N500,000 for individuals and N3 million for corporate. The apex bank had directed banks to charge 1.5 percent and 2 percent for deposits and withdrawals ranging from N500,000 and N1 million in the individual category; 2 percent and 3 percent for amount above N1 million to N5 million; and 3 percent and 7.5 percent for amount above N5 million.”

But the new circular said the existing policy before the announcement of the new policy shall remain in place in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Abia, Anambra, Rivers and Abuja.

It stated: “You will recall that a directive was issued on the nationwide implementation of the cashless policy vide our circulars with reference numbers BPS/DIR/GEN/CIR/04/001 dated February 21 and BPS/DIR/GEN/CIR/04/002 dated March 16.

Please note that the new withdrawal and deposit processing fee charges above the threshold, as contained in the circulars referenced above, are hereby suspended until further notice.