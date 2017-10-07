Casualties In Ogun Auto Crash

One person has been reported dead while three others were injured along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, during an auto crash involving a Toyota RAV 4 and an unidentified truck.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 8.25am Saturday, in Ogere, Ogun State axis, when the Toyota RAV 4 with four occupants, stopped to catch a glimpse of a vehicle being towed by officials of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE).

An eyewitness, who asked not to be named, said: “The driver of the unidentified truck was driving recklessly before he lost control and hit the RAV 4 from the rear pushing it into a ditch.

“Although rescue operation was immediately carried out by TRACE officials, a female passenger in the RAV 4 was feared dead while others sustained injuries and were rushed to Skylark Hospital for medical attention.”

PRO of of TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the incident.