Catalonia: Spain’s PM Takes Step Towards Direct Rule

Spain’s prime minister has put Catalonia on notice that it could impose direct rule on the region.

Mariano Rajoy said he had asked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont to confirm whether or not he has declared independence.

The move is a first step towards activating Article 155 to suspend Catalonia’s autonomy.

On Tuesday Mr Puigdemont signed a declaration of independence, but halted implementation to allow negotiations.

Mr Rajoy accused Mr Puigdemont of creating “deliberate confusion” and said he wanted to restore “certainty”.

“This call – ahead of any of the measures that the government may adopt under Article 155 of our constitution – seeks to offer citizens the clarity and security that a question of such importance requires,” Mr Rajoy said.

“There is an urgent need to put an end to the situation that Catalonia is going through – to return it to safety, tranquillity and calm and to do that as quickly as possible,” he added.

Mr Rajoy was speaking after holding an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the government’s next steps.

BBC Europe Editor Katya Adler reports that the Spanish senate has said preparations to trigger Article 155 have begun, but the legal process will not begin until a response has been received from the Catalan leadership.