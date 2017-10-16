CBN Injects $306m Into Forex Market

Players in the retail segment of the Nigerian interbank foreign exchange (forex) market received a $306.3 million boost from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday, following bids received from forex dealers by the Bank.

This is just as the naira appreciated by 21 kobo week-on-week to close at N360.43 kobo on the NAFEX.

The central bank on Friday indicated that the deals in the retail window represent requests from the various sectors in the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS), thereby providing a boost to the respective sectors.

The Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, revealed that the central bank would continue to increase liquidity based on genuine demands in the market to enhance forex stability.

He reminded Nigerians that the CBN had kept faith with its resolve to sustain liquidity in the forex market and that the Bank had ensured that pressures on the market were removed by its continuous interventions.

But the naira exchanged at an average of N364 to a dollar on the Bureau de Change (BDC) segment at major trading points in Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt and Kano.