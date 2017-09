An own goal by former Liverpool defender Sebastian Coates was enough to earn Barcelona a Champions League Group B victory away to Sporting Lisbon.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both wasted excellent chances in the opening 45 minutes.

However, Barca never looked in danger once Coates bundled into his own net while under pressure from Suarez.

Barcelona are top of the group with six points from two games, with Sporting second on three points.