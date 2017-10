English clubs are “narrowing the gap” on Europe’s elite in the Champions League, says ex-Manchester United defender Phil Neville.

All five Premier League teams are unbeaten and sit top of their groups after three games played.

“It’s not too early to say the tide is changing. The performances alone are saying that,” Neville said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“We could get two or three clubs into the quarters or semi-finals.”