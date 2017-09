Paris St-Germain outgunned Bayern Munich in a heavyweight Champions League showdown to go three points clear at the top of Group B.

Dani Alves fired the hosts into the lead after just 84 seconds following a great run and pass by Neymar.

Alphonse Areola produced a flying save to deny Javi Martinez an equaliser before PSG sealed the points.

Edinson Cavani’s first time shot doubled the lead before Neymar made it 3-0 from close range.

PSG are now 6 points on their table.